A substitute teacher in Caddo Parish was arrested on Monday after she allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate.

According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, 24-year-old Aadrina Smith was working at North Caddo Elementary Middle School (Vivian, Louisiana) when the alleged incident took place on August 23 during a P.E. class.

Detective Dennis Williams with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said that Smith offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate.

There is a video of the incident that shows Smith verbally communicating with the five students and appearing to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim lay on the gym floor and later got up. However, Smith never helped the victim and never reported the incident.

Smith was arrested on Monday, September 12, and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $100,000.

She was also terminated by the Caddo Parish School District.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities said more arrests are pending.

As you can imagine, the comments on the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page have not been too kind to Ms. Smith.

Someone even pulled up Smith's arrest record and it looks like this is not her first run-in with the law.

