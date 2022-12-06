Cajun Palms RV Resort in St. Martin Parish has a new name. As of today, the popular local/regional destination is now Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge.

The transition to this new brand is currently underway as renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences will take place over the next few months and will wrap up sometime in Spring 2023.

“Watching Cajun Palms grow from the ground up many years ago to now transforming into such a recognizable brand is such an honor,” said Amanda Stelly, General Manager of Cajun Palms RV Resort. “The entire team is ready to welcome the Margaritaville state of mind and travelers from near and far to this little piece of Louisiana paradise.”

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge will continue to provide all the essentials to enjoy a relaxing and fun camping experience. This location will offer amenities such as arrival and check-in features, large concrete pads, full electric, water and sewer hookups for all RV types, and resort-style amenities such as splash pad, pools and more.

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Camp Margaritaville RV Resort loading...

Added conveniences include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, branded food and beverage offerings, dog park, pickleball, retail locations and modern laundry, shower and gym facilities.

According to the Margaritaville Resort website, this new location will make only the fifth one of these upscale RV resorts.

Other locations include:

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Buford, Georgia

Auburndale, Florida

Crystal Beach, Texas

Follow the progress of the transformation on Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge's Facebook page or https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/camp-margaritaville-rv-resort-breaux-bridge.