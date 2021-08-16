Can La. Lottery Tics and Scratch-Offs be Purchased on Credit?

You stop by your favorite convenience store on the way home from work to get gas, a soft drink and a snack. You get up to the counter and notice the Louisiana Lottery display. You have your credit card in hand about to pay for your gas and goodies when you decide you'd like a Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket and a couple of Scratch-Offs. Are you allowed to include the Louisiana Lottery ticket and Scratch-Offs? Yes, you are allowed to use your credit card to purchase them, but may not be able to.

The Louisiana Lottery does allow their games to be purchased using a credit card but many stores won't allow you to. Whether you can or not depends on the store owner/manager.

The Louisiana Lottery does not offer online sales at this time.

What does the Louisiana Lottery do with the money?