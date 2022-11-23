You may not think of this as being the biggest news story of this week, but I bet to the people who pay tuition at Notre Dame High School would really like to NOT have to pay for a new lawn mower.

The lawn mower was stolen from the softball field at some point between Thursday, October 27 and Monday, October 31.

Officials say the theft happened on the Egan Highway which is north of Crowley.

The lawn mower that was stolen is a John Deere Z235 42' Zero Turn lawn mover.

The value of this law mower is right around 3 thousand dollars. Interestingly officials say the key were not taken.

If you know anything, you are asked to please tell officials. You can anonymsouly give information by calling the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Another way to anonymously report information is to download and use the P3 app on any moblie device.

The person with information that leads to an arrest will be get up to a $1,000 reward.

