Can You Help Franklin Police Locate Shooting Suspect?
Officers will the Franklin Police Department are hoping that the public will help them search for 18-year-old Armaj Harvey.
The Houma man is a person of interest in a shooting case that happened on Monday, October 25, 2021, according to Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly.
Beverly says the shooting happened at a business on Northwest Boulevard.
If you know anything on where Harvey can be found, please call the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at 337-828-1716.