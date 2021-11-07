UPDATE: New Iberia Police Question Person of Interest In Murder

UPDATE: (11/09/21)

Sergeant Daesha Hughes tells Kpel that Anthony Loston did come, and they interviewed him. No arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL: (11/07/21)

The New Iberia Police Department is searching for a man considered to be a person of interest in a shooting death.

According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes, police would like to speak to Anthony Jamaal Loston about the shooting death of a man at around 10 o'clock Saturday night.

Officers of the Uniformed Patrol Division were called out to a home in the 500 block of South Lewis Street after a man was found dead. He had died from his gunshot wound.

Police are wanting to question Loston in connection with the events surrounding this shooting, and they are hoping the public will help them track down Loston.

If you have seen him, or if you have any information on where he can be located, then you are asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. You can also call anonymously on the Iberia Crime Stoppers line at 337-364-TIPS(8477).

Investigators describe Loston as a black male who is around five feet, nine inches tall. He is thought to weigh around 220 pounds.

