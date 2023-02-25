Man Wanted After Nearly-Fatal Shooting in New Iberia, Louisiana Leaves Woman in Critical Condition

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning shooting in New Iberia has left a woman in critical condition in a New Orleans hospital while police seek the man responsible.

New Iberia police are looking for Jacoby Colbert, 31, of New Iberia, who is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Use of Weapons.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, February 24, responded to a shooting call on Spencer Loop in New Iberia. There, they found the victim, a woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital but then moved to New Orleans because of the extent of her injuries.

In their most recent update, police say she is listed in stable, but critical, condition.

During their investigation, officers learned the actual shooting took place on Mississippi Street, and they began interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage from the scene.

Based on the information they gathered, they issued a warrant for Colbert's arrest.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds Police are advising that anyone knowing the whereabouts of Colbert contact law enforcement immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information, it can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS, or by using the P3 app. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app.

