NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Police in New Iberia are looking for a man accused of killing a 16-year-old in December, and they are asking for the community's help in locating him.

On December 19, 2023, police responded to a call regarding a shooting near Yvonne Street and Zez Street. At the scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital after officers attempted life-saving measures, but later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives with the New Iberia Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division worked the scene and, after gathering and reviewing evidence, landed on a suspect.

A warrant has been issued for Landon Joseph Jackson, 19, of New Iberia. He is wanted on multiple charges, including:

• First Degree Murder

• Attempted First Degree Murder

• Illegal Use of Weapons

• Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

Police in New Iberia are asking for the public's help in locating Jackson.

"Anyone knowing Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department," NIPD said in a statement. "Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to contact us."

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are also expected, NIPD confirmed.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.

DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

