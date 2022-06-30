New Iberia Police Search for Homicide Suspect Continues

It has been months since a man was found dead in a home in the 1500 block of Montagne Street in New Iberia.

Captain Leland Lasiter with the New Iberia Police Department says detectives have been diligently working on this case, and two days ago they were able to get two arrest warrants.

Two suspects have been identified. A judge signed an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jarason Josph Provost and one for 22-year-old Kyshion Drekvant Vital.

Vital, who had an active warrant for Principal to Second Degree Murder was arrested Wednesday, June 29, but the search continues for Provost. Provost is wanted on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

If you see Provost or you know where he can be found you are asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477). Another anonymous way to give the police information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

