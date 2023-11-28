Lafayette Police Identify Suspect in Plantation Inn Homicide, Tragic End to Manhunt

A series of events following a fatal shooting on November 24th culminated in a tragic conclusion this morning in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department, working in conjunction with the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, identified and located 34-year-old Clifton Washington of Lafayette as a key suspect in the homicide. Washington was found at The Super 7 motel on NW Evangeline Thruway.

The initial incident, occurring in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Tw, resulted in the death of 39-year-old Nancy Herrick from St. Martinville. Responding officers had discovered Herrick with fatal gunshot wounds late in the afternoon on November 24th.

Early this morning, law enforcement tracked Washington to The Super 7 motel. Upon their attempt to apprehend him, Washington barricaded himself in a room, leading to the deployment of the Lafayette Police Department’s SWAT Team. Despite efforts to negotiate, the situation took a dire turn when Washington chose to end his life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As of now, the scene at The Super 7 remains active, with investigators working to piece together the events leading up to both the initial homicide and the subsequent incident at the motel. The area around the motel has been cordoned off, and a detailed forensic examination is underway.

Lafayette Police says the investigation is ongoing and more updates will be provided as new information is confirmed.

