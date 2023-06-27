One Dead Following Stabbing Last Night in Lafayette

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Wilson Marshall of Lafayette, Louisiana.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with this homicide. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Malbrough, 39, of Lafayette. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on one count of 2nd-degree murder.

One person in Lafayette is dead following an altercation that led to the stabbing death of that individual.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 300 block of E. Simcoe Street at 8:42 pm on Monday, June 26th in regards to a stabbing in progress.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. The victim was determined to be deceased.

Investigators determined an altercation occurred inside the residence. During that altercation, the suspect armed himself with a cutting instrument and proceeded to attack the victim.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and detain him. An investigation was launched, which ultimately led to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

They can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on a mobile device. All callers will remain anonymous.