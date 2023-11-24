Police Investigating Second Homicide at Same Lafayette Location in Less Than a Week

Lafayette Police responded to a fatal shooting on the Northeast Evangeline Thruway at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Friday (11/24). This incident, which took place in the 2800 block of the thruway, involved a female victim who succumbed to gunshot wounds. The case marks the second homicide in this location within a week, intensifying concerns in the community.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are currently on the scene, conducting a thorough investigation into the shooting. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier today, Lafayette Police announced the victim from Wednesday’s night shooting, which occurred in the 2800 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway has been identified as 30-year-old Kenneth Johnson from St. Martinville, La. The investigation of Wednesday night's homicide is still ongoing.

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in gathering information related to both incidents. They encourage anyone with relevant information to contact them directly or anonymously through Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Further details will be provided as they become available.