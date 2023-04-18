OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A Eunice man is facing substantial time behind bars after a St. Landry Parish Grand Jury has convicted him in the November 2019 shooting of another man who was riding his bicycle in the street when he was shot to death.

According to KLFY.com, De’Omante Frank was riding his bicycle on East Maple Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots. One of the bullets wounded Frank, causing him to die at the hospital. Because of how close the street runs near Central Middle School in Eunice, the school was placed on lockdown.

23-year-old Demyron L. Skinner, who at the time of the shooting was 19-years-old, was arrested within a week.

“The shooting appears to be a retaliatory gang action," said then-Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot to KLFY at the time. "Players in the investigation have histories of prior shootings in Eunice."

Skinner was indicted for Second Degree Murder but was convicted of manslaughter on Friday, April 14th. Manslaughter carries a charge of up to 40 years in prison. Skinner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27, 2023.

We have reached out to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre's office for an update on Lainey Claire Lomas, who at the time was an 18-year-old student at Eunice High School. She was arrested over a week after Skinner was taken into custody on a charge of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder for allegedly driving the vehicle used in the shooting, according to our news partners at KATC. She was later indicted on that charge, which carries up to a 5-year prison sentence.

This is fourth homicide trial that has been completed by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office in 2023. The DA's Office has had its hands full with all of the recent shootings and recently announced the addition of more full time felony prosecutors to combat serious crimes.

