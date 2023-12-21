New Iberia Residents Outcry Over Speed Cameras Leads to Extension of Warning Period

The recent installation of speed cameras in New Iberia has sparked significant controversy and frustration among residents, leading to a packed council meeting earlier this week where citizens voiced their concerns and shared experiences of what they believe to be "faulty" speed enforcement.

The core of the issue lies in the numerous claims from residents receiving tickets despite not speeding. One viral example was shared by Tyler Galentine on Facebook, where he posted a photo showing his vehicle's speedometer at 20mph while the camera clocked him at 32mph. This post, indicative of the larger problem, has only ramped up community action, with Galentine accusing the New Iberia Police Department and City Council of operating a fraudulent system.

In response to growing frustration, Mayor Freddie DeCourt says Blueline, the company behind the cameras, has extended the warning period to January 7, 2024. This extension comes after a staggering 4,000 citations were issued in just 12 days, a figure that Mayor DeCourt himself found "ridiculous."

The city council meeting was a hotspot of varied opinions and testimonies. While some residents like Tyler Williams expressed conditional support for the cameras but criticized their implementation, others questioned the reliance on electronic surveillance over traditional policing. The sentiment was echoed by a resident who argued for the presence of police officers, especially in school zones, as a more effective deterrent.

This debate is not a new one—extending far beyond New Iberia, with speed cameras being a contentious topic in other cities including Lafayette. The concerns range from the accuracy of the equipment to the perceived motive behind their use, with some accusing the initiative of being a revenue-generating scheme, a claim Mayor DeCourt denies.

Amidst these debates, Blueline has agreed to a significant concession: waiving all issued tickets and citations and refunding those who have already paid. New Iberia’s Chief of Police, Todd D’Albor, emphasized the goal of the cameras is to encourage safer driving.

The ticketing system is now set to go into full effect on January 8, with all citations received until then being waived.

This development in New Iberia is just the latest when it comes to challenges and debates surrounding automated traffic enforcement systems. Is it possible to balance safety, technology, and public trust? We'll keep an eye on the situation in New Iberia to see how it all pans out.

In the meantime, slow down.