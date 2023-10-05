NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - The New Iberia Police Department has identified and arrested a juvenile in the shooting death of a 20-year-old at a convenience store.

The shooting occurred at Amigos MiniMart in New, Iberia. According to a press release from the NIPD, the victim was inside the store when a car pulled up to the convenience store. One of the suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to steal the victim's car.

The victim went outside to confront the thief when shots were fired by another occupant of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Detectives positively identified the individual who fired the shots from the vehicle, killing the victim. Detectives obtained warrants for the suspect, who was identified as a juvenile, on the charges of First-Degree Murder, 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and other underlying charges. The juvenile was arrested on Thursday, October 5, 2023, and is currently being held in detention.

Police found the stolen vehicle abandoned blocks away from the scene.

NIPD says that the public played a major role in leading to the suspect, and encourages citizens to continue to offer tips when major crimes are committed in the city.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.

See the original story of the homicide below.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in New Iberia, Louisiana, are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday night, and they're looking for any information the community might have to assist.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, New Iberia officers responded the scene of a shooting at the intersection of South Iberia Street and West Admiral Doyle Drive. According to the New Iberia Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Amigos Minimart convenience store.

Once there, officers located a 20-year-old male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this Homicide, they are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

