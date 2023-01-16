NEW IBERIA (KPEL) - There are very few details, but Sgt. Daesha Hughes confirms that a body was found near an apartment complex.

New Iberia Police Department Spokesman Hughes says the body was found Monday near the apartment complex that has yet to be named by authorities.

As far as the circumstances surrounding the body, officials have not released any further details.

Officials are working to identify the victim. They have not yet given out the cause of death.