Can’t Sleep – Tik Tok Creator Says a Cup of Juice is All You Need

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who can fall asleep at any time anywhere and then there are the rest of us. For those of us that have a reason to be awake every morning, namely you and me, there is yet another helpful hint making its rounds on the Internet to help us all get to know "the sandman" a little better.

I know for a lot of people a glass of wine is all it takes to help them get drowsy and eventually nod off. I know from personal experience that relying on alcohol to settle your brain on a daily basis will lead to bigger health issues down the road. One of which is a sore back from carrying garbage bags full of heavy wine bottles to the trash every other day or so.

According to Tik Tok Creator @missalanablack, the answer to a more restful night's sleep is available in your grocers fruit juice section. And no, this fruit juice isn't fermented at all. Here's @missalanablack to explain via her Tik Tok Page.

Tart Cherry Juice appears to be that magic elixir that we the sleep deprived have been longing for. It's non-habit forming, it can be purchased without a prescription, and it's legal. For a lot of people satisfying those three requirements are essential, that's why we brought them up.

You can read more about @missalanablacks adventures in the land of nod via tart cherry juice on the website Buzzfeed. They've published a wonderful article that answers a lot of the questions you probably are having right now.

But as far as how much tart cherry juice to drink and when to drink it, we found that answer on the Better Homes and Garden website. They reference a study done on the juice and its sleep benefits. The results, according to BHG, suggest two 8-ounce glasses of tart cherry juice a day.

That same Better Homes and Garden article also pointed out that those who suffer from joint pain might benefit from tart cherry juice as well. The same claim was made about lowering your blood pressure too. We suggest you ask your personal medical professional before you start diagnosing major health issues on the Internet though.

The medical site WebMD suggests that the reason tart cherry juice makes you drowsy has to do with a big word we hear a lot of this time of year. That word is tryptophan. Yeah, the stuff in turkey that makes us fall asleep while the Detroit Lions are losing on Thanksgiving Day.

The WebMD article claims that tart cherry juice increases the "bioavailability of tryptophan and it increases your body's production of melatonin". I for one was surprised by this. It's the first time I've ever encountered an article on WebMD that didn't end with a disclosure of death as a side effect.

The Sleep Foundation has weighed in on the issue as well and they too say tart cherry juice is a definite sleep enhancer for most people. Among the people who say they tried it, not only did it enhance their ability to fall asleep but it aided them in having continual sleep without having to wake up several times over the course of the evening.

To quote the classic poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,

Oh sleep! it is a gentle thing,

Beloved from pole to pole!

To Mary Queen the praise be given!

She sent the gentle sleep from Heaven,

That slid into my soul.

We've all been trying to get a good night's sleep for quite a long time as a species. Who knew we were just one, or two, glasses of cherry juice away from that blessed bliss?

As always ask your doctor before you go trying anything new that might affect your health.

