Tik Tok Body Hacks Promises Sleep in 3 to 4 Minutes

Sleep is obviously a major concern for the human animal. At least all of the human animals that I know all say they could use either more sleep or better sleep. Of course, the hardest part of the whole sleep process is getting started.

As someone who has "unique hours" during the day, I wake up at midnight and go to sleep before Wheel of Fortune, the ability to sleep and get to sleep is made even more challenging. During this time of the year, it's still very bright outside and there is usually a lot of activity going on in and around my home when I am trying to settle down.

For a lot of people who have a similar working, schedule sleep is often chemically induced. Maybe it's with an over the counter sleep aid, a prescription sleep aid, or maybe something from the liquor cabinet. Those all have their time and place but it would seem as though a tired body shouldn't have any trouble falling asleep.

As luck would have it, your body has a mechanism already built-in. It involves using pressure points as they do in acupuncture. Tik Tok Creator @youngeryoudoc has explored this unique relationship between the wrist area and the brain and has determined that this is an incredible way to fall asleep fast.

The Chinese call the pressure point at the base of your wrist the "spirit gate". In western medicine, it's often referred to as the Heart 7 pressure point and based on thousands of years of Chinese acupuncture and natural medicine study it's legit.

If you'd like to try it for yourself here's what you'll want to do.

1. Find a comfortable place to lay down and make sure you have comfortable clothing

2. Take two fingers and gently rub the inner part of your wrist. Use a circular motion.

3. Wake up feeling refreshed.

Yeah, it's about that simple to do and it works. It might take you a few minutes of rubbing your wrist to start to feel drowsy but once the feeling starts, don't fight it, you'll be out like a light.

Our bodies are amazing and they are designed to give us everything we need when we need it. Learning to tap into those amazing processes is always fun to explore. I mean, who knew you could loosen your hamstrings by rubbing your jaws. But, the kicker was the added tip at the end of the video we showed you earlier in the article about defeating stress. Who knew all you needed was an ice pack? Of course, you'd need to know where to put that ice pack too.

Then again, if you're stressed out, a nice walk in the woods can be all that you need too. So, try these places out if the ice pack doesn't fix the issue for you.