Well, this isn't good.

Those who bank with Capital One in Lafayette recently got a letter in the mail notifying them that one of the local branches is set to close.

Sadly, the branch closing is the Capital One location off of Louisiana Ave., near I-10.

In the letter sent to customers, Capital One announced that the Louisiana Ave. branch will close on May 18, 2022, at 5:00 pm and it will be closed for good.

Of course, this will not impact anyone's bank account that frequents this location, but the convenience for some will soon be gone.

Capital One says in the letter sent to their customers that it was a difficult decision to make, but they have decided to lock the doors at 3105 Louisiana Ave.

Now, this isn't the only branch that Capital One has elected to close, according to some on Facebook, and a branch was also closed in Destrehan, La.

So, why are some banks closing branches in various parts of the state?

Well, I recently read an article that stated with online banking becoming more and more popular, this is cost-effective for banks.

As you may expect, this news out of Lafayette has not gone over well for many who would frequent the Capital One location off of Louisiana Ave.

