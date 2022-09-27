The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says he's wife vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU.

Michelle Reynolds' husband says she is a six-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.

Reynolds' husband is in New Orleans searching for his wife. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office says they have classified the woman's case as a missing person's case.

The New Orleans Police Department is now working with the Brazoria Sheriff's Department. Her husband used a tracking device on the woman's Lexus SUV to locate the vehicle in New Orleans.

According to WWL, the husband says all of his wife's belongings were found in her car when it was located.

Reynolds drives a Lexus RX 300 with the Texas License Plate number RSV-2914. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 979-849-2441.

Her husband said he and her brother drove to New Orleans to find the vehicle. He added that her phone was in the car, and while it did have a charge, the phone was turned off. She had not used the phone according to her husband.

WWL said that Reynolds' husband had the following to say,