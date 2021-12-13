Lafayette Police say they caught the man who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot in the 2200 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway but they were not able to arrest him - yet.

A Google search shows that address belonging to Baymont by Wyndham Lafayette Airport, which is surrounded by other hotels near the I-10/I-49 Interchange.

google maps

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, spokesman Sgt. Paul Mouton says the 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen during the nighttime hours of December 11th. The victim noticed the vehicle missing the following morning of December 12th. Around 11:00 p.m. that night an officer noticed the car traveling on St. Antoine Street, stopped it in the 100 block of Hanes, and detained the driver - 22-year-old Devon Breaux of Lafayette - at the scene. But, he was released.

Why Was the Suspect Driving the Stolen Car Not Arrested?

Sgt. Mouton says Breaux was released at the scene due to COVID protocol at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

But, a warrant will be issued for Breaux's arrest. Sgt. Mouton says Breaux will be arrested and booked into LPCC at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted.

Google Maps

After the vehicle was towed from the scene, the owner was notified.

v

