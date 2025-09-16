(KPEL News) - Officials with the Carencro Police Department say they have arrested a 20-year-old woman after allegations have been made that the woman struck two little children in her car at pre-school in the city.

Carencro Police Department Chief David Anderson says that he was contacted by the Louisiana Office of Children and Family Services on Wednesday, September 10, about a possible case.

How the Allegations Came to Light

Anderson says it was the preschool that reported the situation to the proper officials so that the whole thing could be investigated appropriately.

Anderson says the DCFS requested that he take a look into a possible abuse situation involving an employee of a pre-school in Carencro.

The Police Investigation in Carencro

The Chief began an investigation. While investigating, they developed an employee of Little Blessing Childcare and Pre-School as a suspect in a case where a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old child had been hurt.

Anderson says the woman was accused of striking the children, which is a felony.

Who Is the Arrested Suspect?

Officials say a 20-year-old worker at the childcare facility, Ty’ana Amor Jones of Breaux Bridge, was arrested for allegedly hitting the children.

Anderson says Jones was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

The following is a press list sent out by Carencro Police Department Chief David Anderson:

On September 10, 2025, the Carencro Police Department was requested by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to investigate an incident that took place at the Little Blessing Childcare and Pre-School in Carencro. During the investigation, detectives learned that an employee of Little Blessings Childcare, 20-year-old Ty’ana Amor Jones of Breaux Bridge, La, had struck two children ages 1 & 3 years of age, while she was employed at the childcare center. Jones was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles (Felony). The hard-working people of Lafayette Parish entrust their children to daycares each day, placing their trust and their children’s safety in the hands of the staff. When someone disregards that trust and responsibility and commits an act of cruelty towards a child, it becomes every parent’s worst nightmare. The Carencro Police Department applauds the Little Blessing Childcare and Pre-School for reporting this incident to the proper authorities, so that it could be investigated and the responsible person could be brought to justice.

