SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A crash near The Best Stop in Scott, Lafayette Parish has claimed the life of a passenger from Carencro and sent the driver from Church Point to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigators say the fatal incident happened on Tuesday night as Troopers were called to the scene on Louisiana Highway 93 near Gateau Road shortly after 8:30 p.m.

LA 93, google maps LA 93, google maps loading...

23-year-old Daylan J. Babineaux was driving north on LA 93 when his truck went off the road to the right side, struck an embankment, and overturned several times. Investigators say he was unrestrained and ejected from the truck. 22-year-old Eli Citizen, Jr. was also unrestrained and ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.

Another passenger who was properly restrained suffered only minor injuries.

Investigators are waiting on a toxicology sample to figure out whether the driver was impaired.

State Police want to leave this message:

Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

This follows a fatal weekend that saw multiple people killed in multiple crashes investigated by State Police Troop I. Tuesday's incident marked the 32nd fatal crash and 37th fatality investigated by State Police Troop I in 2023.

