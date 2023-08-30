LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Carlos Harvin, a man who ran against Josh Guillory during the 2019 Lafayette Mayor-President's election then joined Guillory's Administration, is now no longer employed with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

An LCG spokesperson confirmed with KPEL News of Harvin's job status and did confirm that his city-issued vehicle is still at City Hall and is in the custody of the city of Lafayette now.

It was also confirmed to KPEL News that Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter is investigating a recent planned youth trip to Washington, D.C. that raised many questions and concerns by parents. We have been told that results of that investigation are expected soon.

Harvin was named the Chief of Minority Affairs in the January following Guillory's election win.. It was a newly-created position for LCG.

“Carlos brings an exciting dynamic to our Administration,” said Guillory at the time in this KLFY article. “Carlos will serve as the liaison for minority affairs issues on a day-to-day basis as we listen carefully to the concerns of community stakeholders. His unique perspective and relationships will be invaluable to ensuring we treat all of our citizens fairly. With his help, my Administration will advance our inclusion efforts in a robust and timely manner.”

What's next for the position itself? Will it continue to exist and, if so, who will be the next person to serve in it? We will ask Guillory these questions and more during "Lafayette Live" on the Thursday edition of "Acadiana's Morning News" on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL.