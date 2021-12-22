Celebrate Betty White’s 100th Birthday with A One-Day Only Event

Betty White wants you to join her in celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17th.

Getty Images for TV Land

For one day only, on the 17th, "Betty White: 100 Years Young, A Birthday Celebration" will be shown in 900 theaters across the country.

This movie will include funny moments from her life and career like "The Golden Girls", "The Proposal", and even "Saturday Night Live". A "lost" episode from her first '50s sitcom will also be shown.

Betty said:

Who doesn't love a party? This one is gonna be great.

Her birthday celebration will also include many guests and friends like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and Carol Burnett.

Tickets are already on sale at FathomEvents.com. At the time of writing this article, there are still tickets available to watch the event at the Cinemark 14 movie theater here in Lake Charles.

To put her age in perspective, someone made a funny video of all the things Betty is older than. This includes Doritos chips, Frosted Flakes, the states Alaska and Hawaii, the U.S. Air Force, McDonald's, and television.