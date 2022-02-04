Several Krewe of House Floats in NOLA Paying Tribute to Betty White

New Orleans is back at it again with another year of beautifully decorated homes for Mardi Gras. Of course, we're talking about the Krewe of House Floats.

The krewe was founded in 2020 due the pandemic as an alternate way to celebrate the Carnival season. When folks weren't able to safely gather on the parade route because of the pandemic, this allowed everyone to still celebrate Mardi Gras in a way that supports friends, neighbors, culture-bearers and locally owned businesses.

Basically, it's a ton of homes throughout all parts of the city that decorate in different themes to showcase the Mardi Gras spirit.

Last year there were more than 2,600 registered house floats. And this year there are several hundred again that are participating. You can get the interactive map here.

One of the highlights of this year's house floats is the tribute to Betty White by several homes. As you can see in the pictures below, the beloved late actress and animal activist is getting plenty of love.

Matt Hinton Photo Matt Hinton Photo loading...

Matt Hinton Photo Matt Hinton Photo loading...

Matt Hinton Photo Matt Hinton Photo loading...

Matt Hinton Photo Matt Hinton Photo loading...

The above homes can be found at 2520 Napoleon Avenue and St. Charles Avenue near Dufossat Street in New Orleans.

You may recall that the city paid tribute to Betty White with a second line parade through the French Quarter on Sunday, January 16, 2022, which was one day before what would have been her 100th birthday. (The event was not held on January 17 due to it being Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.)

To learn more about this year's Krewe of House Floats, including an interactive map of all the decorated houses, visit KreweOfHouseFloats.org.