New Orleans to Hold Second Line Parade for Betty White on Jan. 17

If you're good to New Orleans, she'll be good right back at you.

That's exactly what's happening on Monday, January 17 as the Big Easy will be holding a second line parade to honor the life of Betty White.

Of course, "The Golden Girls" star passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

By now, you've probably heard the story that White paid for a private plane to relocate animals from the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas after Hurricane Katrina.

To show love to the legendary actress, the second line parade in her honor will take place on Monday, January 17th at 4:00 pm. The parade will start at the corner of Bourbon Street and Canal Street.

The Second Line will be led by Bourbon Street Brass Band and there will be a dedication in front of the Cathedral.

People are invited to bring their pets, and people can bring a "Gift for Betty" (because she was such an animal lover), in the form of a toy for a dog. New Orleans-based Villalobos Rescue Center (Pitbulls and Parolees on TV) will be the recipient of this fundraiser.

Of course, January 17th would have been Betty White's 100th birthday.

And because Betty was such an animal activist, there has been a nationwide campaign to donate $5 on her birthday to any animal orgainzation.

There is a Facebook Events page set up that gives all the details about this Second Line Parade. Check it out here.