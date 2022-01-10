The Krewe of House Floats Return to New Orleans for 2022 Mardi Gras Season

New Orleans knows how to have a good time especially when it comes to Mardi Gras. This year not only will the city celebrate Mardi Gras in the traditional way with parades and all-night celebrations, but it will also bring back a celebration that was started during the pandemic.

The Krewe of House Floats is returning to New Orleans for the 2022 Mardi Gras season.

The Krewe of House Floats was a response to the canceled 2021 Mardi Gras season due to the pandemic. Last year they were around 3,000 participants who decorated their homes so that people could enjoy a little bit of the Mardi Gras festivities. While there are only 1,000 house floats this year that are participating in the Krewe of House Floats, organizers are still excited about the project and hope that it still brings joy to those around the city.

Krewe of House Floats founder Megan Boudreaux said, "Long-term, we're planning how we can best coexist with existing Mardi Gras traditions and find our niche so we can continue for many years to come."

Boudreaux hopes the Krewe of House Floats will raise at least $50,000 for the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans via its Giving Fund.

The map with the locations of all of the house floats will be released on Feb 1, 2022.

However, in the meantime, if you are looking to get in the Mardi Gras spirit then you can tune into “Mardi Gras For Y’All” on January 13, 2022, at 7 pm. This celebration will feature all the amazing things we love about New Orleans and Mardi Gras. It will be complete with performances from artists, parades, chefs, and will allow you to get in the Mardi Gras spirit no matter where you live.

New Orleans Celebrates Mardi Gras Chris Graythen, Getty Images loading...

Just in case you are now thinking of making a trip to New Orleans to experience my favorite season, here is a list of the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule in New Orleans:

FRIDAY, Feb 11, 2022:

French Quarter- Krewe Bohème

SATURDAY, Feb 12, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe du Vieux

krewedelusion

SUNDAY, Feb 13, 2022:

Metairie- Krewe of Little Rascals

FRIDAY, Feb 18, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe of Cork

Metairie-

Krewe of Excalibur

Krewe of Symphony

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Oshun

Krewe of Cleopatra

Krewe of Alla

SATURDAY, Feb 19, 2022:

Metairie-

Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters

Krewe of Centurions

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Pontchartrain

Krewe of Choctaw

Krewe of Freret

Knights of Sparta

Krewe of Pygmalion

SUNDAY, Feb 20, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe of Barkus

Metairie-

Krewe of Atlas

Uptown New Orleans-

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale

Krewe of Carrollton

Krewe of King Arthur

WEDNESDAY, Feb 23, 2022:

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Druids

Krewe of Nyx

THURSDAY, Feb 24, 2022:

Uptown New Orleans-

Knights of Babylon

Knights of Chaos

Krewe of Muses

FRIDAY, Feb 25, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe of Bosom Buddies

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Hermes

Krewe d'Etat

Krewe of Morpheus

SATURDAY, Feb 26, 2022:

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Iris

Krewe of Tucks

Mid-City-

Krewe of Endymion

Kenner-

Krewe of Isis

SUNDAY, Feb 27, 2022:

Metairie-

Krewe of Athena

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Okeanos

Krewe of Mid-City

Krewe of Thoth

Krewe of Bacchus

MONDAY, Feb 28, 2022, LUNDI GRAS:

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Proteus

Krewe of Orpheus

TUESDAY, Mar 1, 2022, MARDI GRAS DAY:

Metairie-

Krewe of Argus

Krewe of Elks Jefferson

Krewe of Jefferson

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Zulu

Krewe of Rex

Krewe of Elks Orleans

Krewe of Crescent City