Krewe of House Floats to Return in 2022 [VIDEO]

Mardi Gras in 2021 was quite different than the joyous month long party that Louisiana usually throws leading up to Lent. With the pandemic still in full force earlier this year, New Orleans citizens got really creative to celebrate carnival season no matter what. And you know what? It turned out to be pretty awesome. And now the tradition of decorating houses in the Crescent City like Mardi Gras floats will be back for a triumphant return on 2022.

When the parades were cancelled, the Krewe of House Floats was born. And over 2,600 homes in the New Orleans metro area decorated their homes, and did an unbelievable job of carrying on the Mardi Gras spirit. Some neighborhoods had themes, and sub-krewes were formed. Digital maps were available, and thousands of locals and tourists alike were treated to the spectacular creativity on display. It was also a way for local artists and artisans who were out of work because of the cancellations to be able to earn a living with their amazing skills. It was really something!

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

And last week the Krewe of House Floats announced that they will make a triumphant return in 2022, regardless if Mardi Gras parades will roll in New Orleans or not. They issued a statement, via WDSU that said in part "After raising over $30,000 during Mardi Gras 2021 through a partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the Krewe of House Floats plans to continue philanthropic efforts focused on those most affected by the cancellation of parades, including but not limited to float builders and culture bearers."

The krewe went on to say, via WDSU, "The krewe’s next major task is to select the grand marshal for 2022, which it will announce on Twelfth Night (Jan. 6, 2022), the official start of Carnival season. In the interim, the krewe invites suggestions for the ideal grand marshal by using the hashtag #KoHFGrandMarshal on social media. January 6 is also the day that the krewe encourages members to begin decorating their homes as floats."

For more information, or to register, donate, or participate, go to kreweofhousefloats.org.