Celebrate ‘Dustin Poirier Day’ in Lafayette with ‘The Diamond’s Most Epic Highlights

In 2021, Lafayette's Mayor-President Josh Guillory deemed March 15th "Dustin Poirier Day" in the city. Celebrate the decorated fighter's special day with some of the most epic highlights from his career.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 Stacy Revere, Getty Images loading...

Last year, Lafayette native Dustin Poirier was presented with a key to the city. On that day, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory also decided that March 15th would forever be celebrated as "Dustin Poirier Day" across the city. So what better way to celebrate than by looking back on some of Poirier's most epic career moments!

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2 Logan Riely loading...

Poirier recognized that his special day was upon us by Retweeting the below post.

No, please do not take this Retweet by "The Diamond" as your green-light to try and choke out a friend or stranger. But, the special day is the perfect chance to look back at the moments that brought the Lafayette Legend to where he is today.

It's only right to start out with Poirier's UFC 257 performance where he knocked-out Conor McGregor.

From there, you can check out every finish from Dustin Poirier via UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship on YouTube below.

Enjoy your day, Mr. Poirier! We can't wait to see what you accomplish next.