Centenary To Name New Head Football Coach

Its one of the most historic college football programs in the state of Louisiana, and it hasn't been active for almost a century. Shreveport's Centenary College is bringing their football program back after being dormant for 80 years.

Earlier this year, the school announced the return of football late last year, and are moving forward with the plans in a big way. On Tuesday the school announced that they have hired a Head Football Coach, and will name them at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Back in November, the school stated that they would hold a national search for the head coaching position.

It's a big step for the program, because once the Head Coach is in place, they will begin building out a coaching staff. After they have assembled a staff, the program will be able to recruit players.

The program will play as an NCAA Division III team. Centenary currently participates in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), which does not have a football division. There are other schools in the SCAC that have football programs, like Austin College, Southwestern University, and Texas Lutheran University. All three of those schools participate in football with the American Southwest Conference (ASC) as affiliate members. Other schools in the ASC include East Texas Baptist University, Howard Payne University, and Hardin–Simmons University. However it is unknown at this time if Centenary will join the ASC, or participate as an independent school.

In the early 1900s, the Centenary Gentlemen football program was a national college football powerhouse. Historic records say that Centenary's football program owns wins over schools like Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Louisville, Boston College, and Mississippi State. The Gents even beat Texas A&M, when the Aggies were nationally ranked.

The Centenary football program was also home to two All American football players. Including consensus All American Paul Geisler, and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Cal Hubbard. For his time as a Centenary Gent, Hubbard was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1962. After his NFL career, Hubbard was a member of the first ever class inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

Not only that, former Centenary star Hubbard is in the Baseball Hall of Fame as well...

Even though the program has been dormant for 80 years, Centenary's football program still owns a ton of NCAA Football records. Including some records that will likely never be broken.

Centenary College of Louisiana Archives and Special Collections Centenary College of Louisiana Archives and Special Collections loading...

Centenary even played in a bowl game. They played Arkansas to a tie in the Dixie Classic, which was the game that evolved into the Cotton Bowl.

