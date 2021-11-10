It Took 80 Years, But Football Is Back at Centenary In Shreveport

Get our free mobile app

One of the most impressive college football programs in Louisiana is returning to the field. Shreveport's Centenary College is bringing their football program back after being dormant for 80 years.

The announcement was made today during an event at Mayo Field, near the Gold Dome on Centenary's campus. Which is where the football team will play.

The event was attended by former Centenary baseball player and current New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo, as well as former Gent basketball player and NBA draft Pick Cherokee Rhone.

The plan from the school is to have football back on the field by 2024.

A national search for a Head Football Coach will start right away, with a possible announcement coming in early 2022. The team will begin player recruitment after a coach is hired.

In the early 1900s, the Centenary Gentlemen football program was a national college football powerhouse. Historic records say that Centenary's football program owns wins over schools like Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Louisville, Boston College, and Mississippi State. The Gents even beat Texas A&M, when the Aggies were nationally ranked.

The Centenary football program was also home to two All American football players. Including consensus All American Paul Geisler, and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Cal Hubbard. For his time as a Centenary Gent, Hubbard was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1962. After his NFL career, Hubbard was a member of the first ever class inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

Not only that, former Centenary star Hubbard is in the Baseball Hall of Fame as well...

Even though the program has been dormant for 80 years, Centenary's football program still owns a ton of NCAA Football records. Including some records that will likely never be broken.

Centenary even played in a bowl game. They played Arkansas to a tie in the Dixie Classic, which was the game that evolved into the Cotton Bowl.

More details on the next chapter in Centenary Football will be coming soon.