Champagne Wishes – Mega Millions Gets a Big Winner Last Night

Lady Luck must be feeling the need to be needed here lately because within the span of just a few days both major multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions have had big money winners.

Over the weekend the Powerball jackpot of $285.6 million dollars was claimed by a single ticket. That lucky ticket purchaser was in Florida, still, Louisiana Powerball players claimed more than their share of the prize money. There was a $50,000 ticket sold in the state for that drawing.

In last night's Mega Millions game the top prize of $56 million dollars was claimed by a single ticket as well. If you recall, Mega Millions just had a $515 million dollar winner less than three weeks ago. So you can see, Lady Luck is putting in overtime.

For the June 8th drawing in the Mega Millions game the numbers drawn were:

09 22 39 41 54 MB 19 Megaplier X3

Mega Millions administrators say the ticket that won the game's top prize last night was sold in Illinois. However, Louisiana players picked up their share of the winnings as well. According to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page, there were five tickets sold in Louisiana that are worth $500 this morning and one more that is worth $1,500.

So, even if you didn't win the big jackpot you still may want to check your numbers to see if you can at least recoup your ticket purchase price. With the win last night, the Mega Millions jackpot will revert to $20 million dollars. That's still a lot of money. It's also the amount you could win in tonight's Powerball drawing since that game had a big money winner over the weekend.

Have you ever thought about what you might purchase should you be fortunate enough to win one of these big-money games? Well, I have and I think I might want to drop a few coins on something like this.