Changes for Lafayette Garbage, Recycling & Transit Services

If your normal day for garbage and recycling is Thursday, then you will not have your collection happen this Thursday, November 24 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Your collection will happen Friday, and if your normal service is on Friday then your collection will happen this Saturday.

The good news is that extra trash that is generated for the holiday will be collected by Republic Services.

All you have to do with the extra garbage is to place it in bags at curbside. You just have to make sure that you place the bags three feet away from cans.

As far as the Lafayette Transit System, there will be no transit services at all on Thanksgiving Day. There will be no service of Night Owl, Daytime or Paratransit transporation this Thursdays.

All of the transit service will resume on Friday, November 15.

All offices of the Lafayette Consolidated Government will be closed this Thursday and Friday.