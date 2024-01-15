Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Schools and businesses will be shuttered Tuesday due to potentially freezing conditions on south Louisiana roadways. The Acadia Parish Police Jury has announced that garbage collection services will not run that day either.

The adjusted schedule will mean that collection for customers will be pushed back one day: Tuesday customers will have pickup on Wednesday, Wednesday customers will have service on Thursday, and so on.

Adjustments will be made and announced as necessary.

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather Gallery Credit: Bernadette Lee