Remember those old hard fiberglass chairs you sat in at school or your parent's office when you were a kid? Well, if you or someone you know have some of those old chairs sitting around in storage, dig em out because some of them are selling for thousands of dollars.

Herman Miller Fiberglass Office Chairs

If you're at least in your mid-thirties, you've probably been sitting in Herman Miller chairs your whole life.

The hard, slick fiberglass "shell" chairs were once a staple in schools, offices, DMVs, and government buildings.

Blue, red, yellow...they came in all sorts of colors and got the job done well because they were really durable.

The simple, durable, utilitarian design meant that many of those chairs eventually got thrown away, fully intact and functional, as updates were done and newer furniture replaced them.

Many of those chairs you sat in as a kid were designed by Charles and Ray Eames and produced by a company called Herman Miller.

Herman Miller, located in Zeeland, MI, has been in operation for around 100 years producing furniture for offices, schools, government buildings, and more.

From hermanmiller.com -

"Herman Miller is a 100-year-old-plus company that places great importance on design, the environment, community service, and the health and well-being of our customers and our employees. Innovative ways to improve the performance of our customers’ organizations have become our hallmark."

They say at some point everything old is new again, and that's when good condition vintage items skyrocket in price.

Such is the case with these fiberglass chairs.

A few particular designs produced throughout the 50s and 60s are fetching serious money from people who are crazy about the "Mid-Century Modern" look.

Herman Miller Charles and Ray Eames Chairs Value

Taking a quick look on the internet, depending on the condition, some of these chairs are selling for thousands of dollars.

The set of four Charles and Ray Miller/Herman Miller fiberglass chairs from the 1950s is selling at 1stdibs.com right now for $2,911.84 plus $439.52 shipping.

That's right. Those old "ugly" chairs we all threw away during the office cleanup party are worth thousands of dollars.

How about this single "Black Fiberglass DSX Stacking Side Chair" from pamono.eu for sale right now for $927.97?

It gets better.

Check out this pair of "Vintage Eames/Herman Miller Swivel Chairs" on sale at Etsy right now for $7,000.

OK, so maybe you have one of these and it's a little worn out. Maybe it's been sitting out in your shed for years, a little sun-bleached.

Is it worth anything?

Sure looks like it.

Check out this "MCM Eames Herman Miller Naugahyde Shell Armchair 1960s Orange Bronze" for sale on eBay from seller Jobotp for $600.

How To Identify A Herman Miller Chair

First and foremost, the chair will need to be made of fiberglass. If it's plastic, it's not what you're looking for.

Secondly, look for the Herman Miller logo on the underside of the seat. It will look like the picture below.

Do you have any of these chairs collecting dust in storage? If you do, clean em up and cash in.