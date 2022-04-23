Charming Home in the Heart of Shreveport Gets National Attention

A one-of-a-kind charming home in the heart of Shreveport has captured the hearts of so many people all over the nation.

People All Over the Nation are Looking at Ockley Drive in Shreveport.

For the Love of Old Houses is one of my favorite pages to get lost in. It's a Facebook page dedicated to homes that we all love and want to share. There have been several Shreveport homes featured in "For the Love of Old Houses" but this one is the first one that looks like a little church. I can't be the only one who thinks this stunning home looks like a church right?

Although I am In Love With the Outside, This Kitchen is a Dream Come True.

The marble countertops and that stainless steel eight burner gas range is enough to make me put an offer on the house. Let's not forget the fact that this home is just a short walk from Ki Mexico and Marilynn's Place, so you'll never have a boring brunch day.

Here is what the real estate agent said about the listing.

"SUPER CHARMING Home in The Heart of Broadmoor! Any Cook's Dream Kitchen. Marble Countertops, Beautiful Soft Close Cabinets, Stainless Steel Eight Burner Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Warming Drawer and Ice Maker. Gorgeous hardwood and brick floors throughout. Wood Burning Fireplace in Den. Large Master Suite with Tons of Closet Space. Private Bath with Jetted Tub and Stall Shower. Private Covered Patio. Single Car Garage with nice Storage Building Attached. Short Walk to Park, Walking Trail, Ki Mexico, Lowder Baking, Marilynn's and So Much More."

This home will cost you $299,000 and it's 2692 square feet. You'll get 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. If you want more information about 487 Ockley Drive just click here.

Check Out This Charming Broadmoor Home

