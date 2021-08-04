What happens when you put two great athletes together in one photo? Well, you get greatness, unless there's a noticeable difference in size.

Not to take away from their success, but would you check out the size difference between Shaquille O'Neal and Simone Biles?

Getty Images for Turner Sports

Shaq stands just over seven feet tall, while Biles is just 4′ 8″ tall. So, you can understand why so many are talking about the photo below.

Like some of you, I too have stood next to Shaq and this man is massive. I don't think I've ever seen a larger human being than Shaq, but put him next to someone the size of Simone Biles and you really see how large of a man he is.

Getty Images

Both have had great success in their respective sport and this should remind all of us that it doesn't matter the size of the athlete, it's the heart of the person that defines their success.

Simone, many of us can relate to this photo, keep on smiling.