Check Your Ticket – Louisiana Gets $50,000 Powerball Winner

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser should reach out to "Lady Luck's" management people and see if we can't make a deal to have that gal just become a permanent resident of the state. If the last couple of days of lottery drawings are any indication, the "Lady" and her "Luck" seem to have found a home here along the bayous of Louisiana.

Yesterday we told you there was a big win in the Louisiana Lottery's Easy 5 game. That game produced a $100,000 winner over the weekend. Frankly, I'm surprised more lottery players don't play Easy 5. Statistically, it's the game with the best odds of winning than any other "pick a number" game the lottery offers.

Lottery officials revealed yesterday that the $100,000 winner was sold at E-Z Mart #4285 on West California Avenue in Ruston. The ticket in question matched all five numbers in the Easy 5 drawing that was held on Saturday night March 26, 2022.

Moving forward from the weekend into the Monday night drawing for the Powerball game. There was no big jackpot winner so the overall jackpot of Powerball will continue to grow. Game officials estimate that when the ping pong balls drop on Wednesday night the estimated top prize will be at least $206 million.

In last night's drawing, which you can see right here.

A ticket sold in Louisiana matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. That ticket is worth $50,000 according to the rules of the game. Lottery officials say the $50,000 winner was sold at Save More Market #7 on Coursey Boulevard.

If you purchased a ticket at that location make sure to check your numbers to see if you hold the big money winner. Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be at least $60 million when they unleash the ping pong balls just before 10 pm Louisiana time. As always, if you choose to play these or any lottery games, play responsibly and only spend what you can afford to lose.

