Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - As Mardi Gras celebrations were winding down across Lafayette and Louisiana, two pedestrians and six children were sent to the hospital following a tragic crash.

Lafayette Police were called to the 1200 block of S. Sterling Street at about 5:00 Tuesday afternoon about the incident involving four cars.

The preliminary investigation revealed that four cars were involved, but three were parked. Based on the information, the work to determine exactly what happened was tedious.

SERIES OF EVENTS

The driver of vehicle 1 hit a parked car, identified as vehicle 2.

Vehicle 2 was pushed into vehicle 3, with a pedestrian pinned between them.

Vehicle 3 then hit the second pedestrian and ran into vehicle 4.

Vehicles 2, 3, and 4 were all parked with no one in them.

The first pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The second pedestrian is hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers discovered that six juveniles were in the first vehicle and were unrestrained at the time of the crash. They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Driver one agreed to a breathalyzer test because officers suspected impairment. The results showed that the driver had a blood alcohol content of .113%.

The unidentified driver was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense with child endangerment.

First degree vehicular negligent injuring.

6 counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

6 counts child passenger restraint violations.

Careless operation with crash.

The crash is still under investigation, and additional information will be released once the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Investigators have completed their assessments.

