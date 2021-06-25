Chuck Norris Appearing At Dallas Comic Show

Get our free mobile app

The comic con world is back in full swing now!

Coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, shows are getting back on the schedule, fans are excited to get back out, and celebrities are lining up to meet their fans once again.

In Shreveport, Geek'd Con returns this August with huge guests like Alice Cooper, Jason Mewes, Emily Swallow, Peter Facinelli, and a bunch more. It's big to have shows returning, but even bigger to have guests returning to shows.

Which is why what's happening in Dallas this weekend is so big.

Dallas Comic Show is making their return this Saturday at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Texas (north part of the metroplex). The show is a one day show, and is the first of three Dallas Comic Show events that will happen this year. But it's not just that the show is back, it's who will be there to meet fans.

The event has announced that the legend Chuck Norris will be live at the show this Saturday.

Now it is a one day show, and it's in the Dallas area, meaning there will be a lot of fans looking to meet Walker Texas Ranger. Here's what Dallas Comic Show posted about the appearance:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the legendary WALKER, TEXAS RANGER actor and icon Chuck Norris is making a rare signing appearance at the show this Saturday!

Chuck will join us starting at 1:00pm on Saturday for a few hours - VIPs will be first in line, followed by General Admission. Check the guest page for pricing, we will do our best get everyone through the line."