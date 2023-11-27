Church Point, LA (KPEL News) - The Church Point Police Department is searching for a murder suspect.

According to a release put out by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office on behalf of Church Point, Louisiana, a warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Quincy Raheem Mouton on charges of second degree murder, home invasion, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

MOUTON, QUINCY RAHEEM Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, November 22, detectives say Mouton, armed with a gun, forced his way into a home in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Church Point. He and the victim went outside. At some point, the victim was shot and later died at a local hospital.

Please notify Church Point Police or the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office if you have any information on the whereabouts of Quincy Mouton.

You can also report information on the P3 app or by calling Crime Stoppers of Acadia at 337-789-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

