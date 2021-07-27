A Back to School Vaccination Event will be held Wednesday, July 28th at Lanora's Helping Hands.

The Louisiana Department of Health is teaming up with BETA Land Services and Neighbors Pharmacy to offer the vaccine to anyone who is 12 or older.

If you are interested in getting the Pfizer Vaccine, and you are twelve or older, you can stop by Lanora's tomorrow between 4 and 8 p.m.

Lanora's is located at 620 North Main Street in Church Point. The owner of Lannora's, Lindsey Duplechain, encourages anyone who wants to get the vaccine to visit them tomorrow afternoon into the early evening.