New Delta Mutation “Delta – Plus Variant” is Causing New Alarms

The newest COVID-19 variant is the coronavirus delt-plus variant. Many experts believe this one causes worse symptoms than the original delta virus and is even more contagious.

The new delta-plus variant, also known as B. 1.617.21 or AY.1, was first discovered in Europe back in March and has made its way to South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and others. The "plus" stands for the new protein mutation.

Studies of delta-plus show the variant being more transmissible than the original delta variant and may be more resistant to current treatments and drugs used to fight COVID-19. The new variant binds more easily to lung cells creating an alarming situation for governments and healthcare officials.

It is worth noting that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium agrees that the new delta virus is very bad but goes against studies that say delta-plus is more contagious than the original delta.

In the United Kingdom alone, over 72% of the county's adult population is vaccinated, yet the delta variants account for almost all new cases of coronavirus infections.

A public healthcare expert in England claims the current vaccines continue to be effective against the delta variants and advises everyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to take it, especially younger people, as the delta variants are having a strong impact on a younger age group.