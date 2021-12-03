First Probable Case of Omicron Variant Reported in Louisiana

Omar Marques, Getty Images

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting its first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The case involves an individual from the Greater New Orleans area, Region 1, who has recently traveled within the United States.

"We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana. This is cause for concern, but not panic," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. "We have been expecting and preparing for this moment. To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible."

"The Governor and I promised earlier today we would share with the public as soon as we had information that Omicron was in our state," said Dr. Kanter. "We know families have questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public updated."

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

This new variant was first classified as a variant of concern by the WHO on November 26, 2021. The new variant, Omicron was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa.

So far the Omicron variant has been detected in more than 30 countries and at least 9 states.

