CHURCH POINT, LA (KPEL) — The Church Point Police Department confirmed that Taina Shermaine Hubbard, 31, was arrested following multiple police pursuits that endangered an unrestrained child and injured a police officer on Wednesday.

A Routine Traffic Stop Took A Turn

Initially, Hubbard was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. Officers discovered she did not have a driver's license or insurance, and had a young child in the backseat without a car seat or seatbelt.

Once officers attempted to detain Hubbard, she fled the scene, and a pursuit began. Officers did manage to stop her on North Main Street; however, when one of the officers attempted to remove her from her vehicle, she abruptly drove off, dragging the officer and nearly striking another one on scene.

Officers Called Off the Pursuit

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The Church Point Police Department made the decision not to continue the pursuit due to the risk of putting the unrestrained child at risk.

Police issued a request for help locating Hubbard, but she has since been detained.

Hubbard Faces the Following Charges:

Flight From an Officer

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Aggravated Battery with a Weapon on a Peace Officer

Reckless Endangerment

Speeding

No Driver’s License

No Proof of Insurance

No Child Restraint

