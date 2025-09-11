(KPEL) - Louisiana Congress Clay Higgins posted a message on X after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah, and he's set to go after those who may celebrate or mock Kirk's death.

The Conservative speaker was on a college campus on Wednesday afternoon when he was shot and killed by an unknown assailant. While many mourned the news, some elected to celebrate the assassination of the 31-year-old.

Well, apparently, Congressman Higgins saw some of those celebrating Kirk's death on social media, and now he promises to use all of his power in Congress to address those who have mocked Kirk's assassination.

In a post on the social media platform, Higgins says that he will push for those celebrating Kirk's death to be banned for life on all social media platforms.

In addition to that, the Louisiana Congressman said that he would seek to have businesses “blacklisted aggressively” and licenses revoked.

Here's the message Higgins posted on social media in response to comments about Charlie Kirk being murdered on the college campus.

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry had this to say on social media:

On Thursday, the FBI released images of the person they were looking for in this shooting. The photos were released after two suspects were let go after questioning.

A $100,000 reward has been offered to the public by the FBI in hopes that someone can lead authorities to this suspect.