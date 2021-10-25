Coach Billy Napier Talks About Win at A-State, Homecoming Week, Unique Plays, Cajun Fans & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 6-1 overall, and 4-0 in Sun Belt Conference play last week with a 28-27 victory at Arkansas State.

With the victory, head coach Billy Napier's record at Louisiana is now 34-12, with a 23-5 mark in Sun Belt play.

Louisiana rushed for 424 yards in the win, ending the game with a 20 play, 90-yard drive that took 10:26 off the clock as the Cajuns lined up in victory formation at the Arkansas State 3 yard line on the final play.

Head coach Billy Napier joined me for a 1 on 1 interview on my show this morning, discussing the Ragin' Cajuns win in Jonesboro, why it was unique, Louisiana's rushing attack, the play of Zi'Yon Hill, where the team must improve, homecoming week, Texas State, and more.

Plus, he shares a message with the fanbase.

Louisiana hosts Texas State this Saturday at Cajun Field at 11:00 am.

For a scheduling rundown of Homecoming activities, click here.

The Best Robe-isms

Get our free mobile app

