Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a 3-1 week, with a weekend series win against Georgia Southern.

As he does every Monday, head coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show, dishing on on the series win, starting pitching, the last two innings of Saturday's loss, bouncing back Sunday, CJ Willis, Bo Bonds, how coach he handles player discipline, why his well-documented history plays a huge part in it, this week's long road trip, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (14-13, 4-5) travels to Ruston for two-midweek games tomorrow and Wednesday against Louisiana Tech (19-9).

Both games are scheduled for 6:00 pm, with the radio pregame show beginning on ESPN Lafayette at 5:30.

Following the two against the Bulldogs, UL travels to Jonesboro, Arkansas for a three-game conference series with Arkansas State (5-20, 0-9). Those games can be heard on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.

Lafayette Drillers Who Appeared In MLB

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players

Pro Wrestlers That Scared Me As A Kid