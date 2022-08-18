Three Ragin’ Cajun Head Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics is extending the contracts of several head coaches based on documents I've obtained.

All extensions are scheduled to become effective on August 25th, pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Governors Athletic Board committee.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head baseball coach Matt Deggs receives an automatic one-year extension after his team won the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament championship. His current deal is now set to expire on June 30th, 2026.

Coach Matt Deggs Photo by AJ Henderson/Courtesy of Sun Belt loading...

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head softball coach Gerry Glasco receives an automatic one-year extension after his team won the 2022 Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championship. His current deal is now set to expire on June 30th, 2027.

Coach Gerry Glasco Photo by Bobby McDuffie /McDuffie Images/Courtesy of Sun Belt Conference loading...

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head golf coach Theo Sliman had his contract renewed for two more years. His current deal is now set to expire on June 30th, 2024.

Theo Sliman Photo courtesy of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletics loading...

Each would have their contracts automatically extended by one year if they win a regular-season conference championship, and/or a conference tournament championship, and/or make an NCAA Tournament. (Baseball, Softball, Golf)

Outside of the extensions, no others terms of the contracts have been altered.

REMEMBERING THE 2014 LOUISIANA RAGIN' CAJUN BASEBALL TEAM

A season of unforgettable players, moments, memories, highs, and a low.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun 2014 baseball team had all of those components.

The late great coach Tony Robichaux told his team in the Fall of 2013 to embrace the grind, leading to the moniker "grinders".

They grinded their way to a record-setting season but fell one win short of Omaha.

Remembering The 2014 Ragin' Cajun Baseball Team

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area